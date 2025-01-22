All Bengals

Look: Bengals Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt Reacts to Lou Anarumo's New Job With Colts

Cam Taylor-Britt was with Lou Anarumo for three seasons.

James Rapien

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (29) reacts after the victory over the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo on Jan. 6. It didn't take him long to get a new job.

Anarumo was hired by the Colts to be their defensive coordinator on Monday.

Bengals cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt just reacted to the news with a simple post on X.

Taylor-Britt just finished his third season in Cincinnati after they picked him in the second round (60th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He has 182 tackles and seven interceptions in 39 career games. Check out his reaction below:

James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

