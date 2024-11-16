All Bengals

Look: Bengals Elevate Shaka Heyward, Devin Cochran From Practice Squad For Chargers Game

Cincinnati is a little banged up at their positions.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Shaka Heyward (50) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Shaka Heyward (50) intercepts a pass intended for Cincinnati Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki (88) at Bengals spring practice at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 12, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made another pair of moves ahead of Sunday's game against Los Angeles. Cincinnati is elevating OT Devin Cochran and LB Shaka Hayward from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's contest.

Heyward could be a replacement option for Joe Bachie on special teams while Cochran is likely more depth at tackle in case Orlando Brown Jr. can't play due to injury.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

