Look: Bengals Elevate Shaka Heyward, Devin Cochran From Practice Squad For Chargers Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made another pair of moves ahead of Sunday's game against Los Angeles. Cincinnati is elevating OT Devin Cochran and LB Shaka Hayward from the practice squad to the active roster for tomorrow's contest.
Heyward could be a replacement option for Joe Bachie on special teams while Cochran is likely more depth at tackle in case Orlando Brown Jr. can't play due to injury.
