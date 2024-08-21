All Bengals

Look: Bengals Release Uniform Combination For Preseason Finale Against Colts

Cincinnati is hosting Indianapolis.

Russ Heltman

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) throws a pass while being covered by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) throws a pass while being covered by Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle BJ Hill (92) on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are rolling with a white look in Thursday's preseason finale against Indianapolis after a joint practice with the Colts today. 

Cincinnati's rocking white jerseys and white pants as the regular season looms a little over two weeks away.

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

