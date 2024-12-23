Look: Bengals Remain Undefeated When Zac Taylor Makes Key Pregame Decision
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Browns on Sunday to improve to 7-8 on the season.
Cincinnati has won three-straight games and have worked their way back into the playoff race.
What's their secret?
It could be Zac Taylor's decision making before kickoff.
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have been the Bengals' captains over the past three weeks. Cincinnati is 3-0 and has outscored opponents 88-53 over that span.
The Bengals need to win out and get some help from other teams to make the postseason, but the Burrow, Chase and Higgins trio has brought some good luck to the Queen City with their playoff hopes hanging on by a thread.
It's safe to expect Burrow, Chase and Higgins to serve as the Bengals' captains on Saturday in a must-win matchup vs the Broncos.
