Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce 11 Training Camp Practices Open to Fans in 2025
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their training camp schedule to the public on Wednesday.
Fans will get 11 chances to see Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals practice during camp this year. That includes a special Saturday night practice on August 2.
Check out complete dates for all of their training camp practices open to the media below:
WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 24 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
FRIDAY, JULY 25 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
SUNDAY, JULY 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 9 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
MONDAY, JULY 28 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
THURSDAY, JULY 31 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 2 (Saturday Night Stadium Practice; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 5 p.m. --Practice from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 3 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
SATURDAY, AUG. 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 1:15 p.m. --Practice from 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.
SUNDAY, AUG. 10 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 9 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.