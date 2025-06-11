All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce 11 Training Camp Practices Open to Fans in 2025

Training camp is almost here!

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) sets up a play during a preseason training camp practice at the Paycor Stadium practice field in downtown Cincinnati on Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their training camp schedule to the public on Wednesday.

Fans will get 11 chances to see Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals practice during camp this year. That includes a special Saturday night practice on August 2.

Check out complete dates for all of their training camp practices open to the media below:

WEDNESDAY, JULY 23 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 24 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 25 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 27 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 9 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 28 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 30 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 31 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 2 (Saturday Night Stadium Practice; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 5 p.m. --Practice from 6 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 3 --Gates open at 9:30 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUG. 9 (Season Ticket & Waitlist Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 1:15 p.m. --Practice from 2:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.

SUNDAY, AUG. 10 (Club Members Only; Ticket Required) --Gates open at 9 a.m. --Practice from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle.

