Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

The initial roster is set!

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) makes a stop at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tanner McLachlan (84) makes a catch as Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) makes a stop at Cincinnati Bengals training camp on the Kettering Health Practice Fields in Cincinnati on Sunday, July 28, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

The Bengals placed Myles Murphy and Brad Robbins on injured reserve. They can return as early as Week 5.

They also placed DJ Ivey on the PUP list.

Check out the list of players that were cut, following by a position-by-position breakdown of who is on the roster below:

            --CB Jalen Davis

            --QB Logan Woodside

            --DT Travis Bell

            --CB Nate Brooks

            --WR Cole Burgess

            --OT Devin Cochran

            --HB Elijah Collins

            --DT Carlos Davis

            --DT Domenique Davis

            --C Nate Gilliam

            --TE Cam Grandy

            --LB Devin Harper

            --LB Shaka Heyward

            --C Trey Hill

            --WR Shedrick Jackson

            --S PJ Jules

            --WR Kendric Pryor

            --CB Lance Robinson (Waived/Injured)

Quarterbacks (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning

Running Backs (3): Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams

Wide Receivers (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, and Jermaine Burton

Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All and Tanner McLachlan

Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson, Amarius Mims, Cody Ford, Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland

Defensive Ends (4): Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cedric Johnson

Defensive Tackles (6): Sheldon Rankins, BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins, Jay Tufele and McKinnley Jackson

Linebackers (5): Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie and Maema Njongmeta

Cornerbacks (5): Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill and Josh Newton

Safeties (5): Geno Stone, Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony

Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and Cal Adomitis

