Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a flurry of roster moves on Tuesday to trim their roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 p.m. ET deadline.
The Bengals placed Myles Murphy and Brad Robbins on injured reserve. They can return as early as Week 5.
They also placed DJ Ivey on the PUP list.
Check out the list of players that were cut, following by a position-by-position breakdown of who is on the roster below:
--CB Jalen Davis
--QB Logan Woodside
--DT Travis Bell
--CB Nate Brooks
--WR Cole Burgess
--OT Devin Cochran
--HB Elijah Collins
--DT Carlos Davis
--DT Domenique Davis
--C Nate Gilliam
--TE Cam Grandy
--LB Devin Harper
--LB Shaka Heyward
--C Trey Hill
--WR Shedrick Jackson
--S PJ Jules
--WR Kendric Pryor
--CB Lance Robinson (Waived/Injured)
Quarterbacks (2): Joe Burrow, Jake Browning
Running Backs (3): Zack Moss, Chase Brown, Trayveon Williams
Wide Receivers (6): Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin, and Jermaine Burton
Tight Ends (5): Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample, Tanner Hudson, Erick All and Tanner McLachlan
Offensive Line (9): Orlando Brown Jr., Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Alex Cappa, Cordell Volson, Amarius Mims, Cody Ford, Matt Lee and Jaxson Kirkland
Defensive Ends (4): Sam Hubbard, Trey Hendrickson, Joseph Ossai and Cedric Johnson
Defensive Tackles (6): Sheldon Rankins, BJ Hill, Zach Carter, Kris Jenkins, Jay Tufele and McKinnley Jackson
Linebackers (5): Germaine Pratt, Logan Wilson, Akeem Davis-Gaither, Joe Bachie and Maema Njongmeta
Cornerbacks (5): Mike Hilton, Cam Taylor-Britt, DJ Turner II, Dax Hill and Josh Newton
Safeties (5): Geno Stone, Vonn Bell, Jordan Battle, Tycen Anderson and Daijahn Anthony
Specialists (3): Evan McPherson, Ryan Rehkow and Cal Adomitis
