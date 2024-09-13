All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Final Injury Report Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

Cincinnati won't have one star player this week.

Russ Heltman

Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks onto the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) walks onto the field before the game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals won't have wide receiver Tee Higgins (hamstring) or rookie defensive tackle Kris Jenkins (thumb) for Sunday's action against the Chiefs.

Kansas City relatively healthy on their end, with only wide receiver Marquise Brown missing practice this week amidst news he's headed to injured reserve.

Check out the rest of the final injury report entering the big road contest:

DOUBTFUL: Higgins, Amarius Mims (pectoral), Tanner Hudson (knee)

OUT: Jenkins

Bookmark Bengals Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel.

You May Also Like:

Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape

Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs

Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots

Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots

Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener

Zac Taylor Announces Trent Brown, and Dax Hill as Starters Ahead of Bengals Opener With Patriots

Zac Taylor Dives Into Plan Against New England If Ja'Marr Chase Sits Out

Joe Burrow Sheds Light on Arm Strength Ahead of Bengals' Season Opener

Zac Taylor Expects Ja'Marr Chase to Play Against New England

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster

Report: Cincinnati Bengals Preseason Standout Maema Njongmeta Makes Initial 53-Man Roster

Cincinnati Bengals Rookie Daijahn Anthony Appears to Make 53-Man Roster

Ja'Marr Chase Expressed Desire to Stay With Cincinnati Bengals Long Term Earlier This Year

Joe Burrow Has Brief, But Direct Message Following Bengals' Preseason Finale

Postgame Observations: Cincinnati Bengals Fall to Indianapolis Colts 27-14

Joe Burrow Highlights Health, Offensive Ideas: 'Our Stuff Is Marrying Up Well'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Follow on TikTok

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/News