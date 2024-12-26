All Bengals

Look: Cincinnati Bengals Have Slim Playoff Chances Entering Week 17 Matchup With Denver Broncos

The Bengals are 7-8 this season.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) walks for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 13 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024. The Steelers won 44-38. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are clinging to slim playoff chances going into Saturday's must-win game against the Broncos.

Cincinnati only has a 1% chance to qualify for the postseason according to the latest DVOA model. That includes the possibility of the Chiefs resting some of their starters in their Week 18 matchup with the Broncos.

The Bengals need to win-out (Denver, Pittsburgh). They also need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs in Week 18 and the Dolphins (at Cle, at NYJ) and Colts (at NYG, JAX) to lose one of their final two games.

Cincinnati has a 4% chance of making the postseason according to the New York Times.

The Bengals are 7-8 on the season. They've won three-straight games. If they win out, it'll be their fourth-straight winning season. They're in danger of missing the playoffs for a second-straight year.

Published
James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

