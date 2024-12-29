The Bengals go into today’s games with a 17% chance to make the playoffs if they win next week vs. the Steelers, per the NYT simulator.



Scenarios for today:

▪️Browns > Dolphins - up to 25%

▪️Giants > Colts - up to 41%

▪️Giants and Browns win? Up to 61%



A lot on the line today. https://t.co/NvTdtPfwIR pic.twitter.com/xQZk5MlkwF