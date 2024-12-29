Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Hopes Could Get Major Boost on Sunday
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos on Saturday night to keep their season alive.
Their playoff chances stand at 7% according to the New York Times simulator. If they beat the Steelers next week, their chances would rise to 17%.
The Bengals' playoff fate rests in the hands of other teams. It's why their playoff chances could get a major boost on Sunday.
If the Browns beat the Dolphins, Cincinnati's chances go up to 25%. If the Giants upset the Colts, they go up to 41%. If the Giants and Browns both win, the Bengals' chances rise to 61%.
The Bengals need to win in Pittsburgh and they need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs next week. They also need the Colts and the Dolphins to lose one of their final two games. If those four things happen, then Cincinnati will be in the playoffs.
