Look: Cincinnati Bengals' Playoff Hopes Could Get Major Boost on Sunday

Sunday is a big day for the Bengals.

James Rapien

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase.
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) and quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrate a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Denver Broncos at Paycor Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2024. The Bengals took a 30-24 win in overtime to remain in the post season chase. / Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals beat the Broncos on Saturday night to keep their season alive.

Their playoff chances stand at 7% according to the New York Times simulator. If they beat the Steelers next week, their chances would rise to 17%.

The Bengals' playoff fate rests in the hands of other teams. It's why their playoff chances could get a major boost on Sunday.

If the Browns beat the Dolphins, Cincinnati's chances go up to 25%. If the Giants upset the Colts, they go up to 41%. If the Giants and Browns both win, the Bengals' chances rise to 61%.

The Bengals need to win in Pittsburgh and they need the Broncos to lose to the Chiefs next week. They also need the Colts and the Dolphins to lose one of their final two games. If those four things happen, then Cincinnati will be in the playoffs.

Published
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

