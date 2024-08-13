Look: Cleveland Browns Take Shot at Cincinnati Bengals for Addition of Orange Pants
The Browns didn't hesitate to throw shade at the Bengals.
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding orange pants to their uniform options this season.
They made the announcement on Monday. The Cleveland Browns responded by posting a picture of Myles Garrett celebrating after sacking Joe Burrow in the season opener last year. The Browns wore orange pants that day.
"Just thinking about our orange pants," the Browns tweeted.
Cleveland beat Cincinnati 24-3 in the matchup. The Bengals play the Browns in Week 7 and Week 16 this season.
