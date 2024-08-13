All Bengals

Look: Cleveland Browns Take Shot at Cincinnati Bengals for Addition of Orange Pants

The Browns didn't hesitate to throw shade at the Bengals.

James Rapien

Sep 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talks to Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) after the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are adding orange pants to their uniform options this season.

They made the announcement on Monday. The Cleveland Browns responded by posting a picture of Myles Garrett celebrating after sacking Joe Burrow in the season opener last year. The Browns wore orange pants that day.

"Just thinking about our orange pants," the Browns tweeted.

Cleveland beat Cincinnati 24-3 in the matchup. The Bengals play the Browns in Week 7 and Week 16 this season.

