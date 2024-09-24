Look: One Stat Shows How Much Bengals' Pass Rush Struggled Against Commanders
CINCINNATI — The Bengals defense was awful on Monday night. They didn't stop the Commanders offense once—giving up 38 points in the process.
Their defensive line struggled throughout the game. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels had 3.13 seconds to pass the ball. Washington converted 5-of-9 third down attempts and went 3-for-3 on fourth down.
The Bengals need more from veteran Sam Hubbard. He was 6.22 yards away from Daniels on passing plays, which ranked No. 127 out of No. 128 according to Nex Gen Stats.
Trey Hendrickson wasn't much better (5.46 yards), but at least he had one sack and a tackle for loss. Hubbard finished with three tackles.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
Lou Anarumo Answers Key Questions: Why Was Daijahn Anthony in Game? Mistake to Rush Three on Fourth Down?
Bengals Facing Daunting Playoff History Amidst 0-2 Start
Snap Count Takeaways: Cincinnati Bengals Lean on Tight Ends, Running Back Picture Becomes Clear
Three Takeaways From Cincinnati Bengals' 26-25 Loss to Kansas City Chiefs
Zac Taylor Gives Thoughts on Fourth Down PI Call, Bengals Starting 0-2 Again
Zac Taylor Details Bengals Struggles Against Patriots After Watching Tape
Three Takeaways Following Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Cincinnati Opens as Moderate Betting Underdogs Against Chiefs
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals' 16-10 Loss to New England Patriots
Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Give Reasoning For Offensive Issues Against Patriots
Cincinnati Bengals Defensive Tackle McKinnley Jackson Changes Jersey Number Ahead of Regular Season Opener
Look: Cincinnati Bengals Announce Roster Cuts, Finalize Initial 53-Man Roster
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 46,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast