Look: One Stat Shows How Much Bengals' Pass Rush Struggled Against Commanders

Bengals EDGE Sam Hubbard was 6.22 yards away from Jayden Daniels, on average, on passes tonight.



This ranked #127/128 DL charted by NGS in Week 3’s Game Center.



Incredible stat considering Daniels held the ball for 3.13 seconds per pass.



Too many problems to count on this DL. pic.twitter.com/bUbG4wV1rM