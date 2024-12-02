All Bengals

Look: Possible Cincinnati Bengals Target Luther Burden III Declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Interesting...

James Rapien

Nov 23, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden III (3) reacts after a touchdown against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
CINCINNATI — Missouri star wide receiver Luther Burden III has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Burden is a possible first round target for the Cincinnati Bengals. Pro Football Focus mocked Burden to the Bengals last week in their mock draft.

The 20-year-old has 192 receptions for 2,263 yards and 21 touchdowns in 38 career games.

