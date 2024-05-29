Look: Steelers Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. Makes Wild Statement Following Rookie Campaign
CINCINNATI — Steelers cornerback Jerry Porter Jr. believes he's the top defensive back in the NFL.
The 23-year-old shared his thoughts with Mark Kaboly of The Athletic.
“There are a lot of good DBs in this league,” Porter said. “Nobody was doing what I was doing going against WR1s the entire year and locking him down. I don’t care if I am mentioned in there or not because they are going to hear my name eventually.”
Porter had a successful rookie campaign, finishing with 43 tackles, 10 passes defensed and one interception in 17 games (11 starts). Despite his success, he has a long way to go if he wants to be mentioned among the NFL's top cornerbacks.
Porter will get a chance to show what he can do this winter against Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins when the Bengals play the Steelers twice in a five week span.