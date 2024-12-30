Look: Update on Where Bengals Scheduled to Pick in 2025 NFL Draft Entering Final Week of Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are still in playoff contention entering the final week of the season. They need to beat the Steelers, they need the Chiefs to beat the Broncos and the Jets to beat or tie the Dolphins.
What pick are they scheduled to have in the 2025 NFL Draft?
If the draft were today, Cincinnati would pick 16th overall. They could move up a bit with a loss to Pittsburgh or drop out of the top 18 if they find their way into the playoffs.
Obviously they'd prefer to win on Saturday, get some help on Sunday and keep their season alive.
Cincinnati would finish with a winning record for the fourth-straight year if they beat Pittsburgh in Week 18.
