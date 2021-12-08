Podcast: The Loss of Logan Wilson, Joe Burrow's Pocket Presence and More
CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by Mike Santagata for our weekly film review. We discuss Logan Wilson's injury and how it impacts the defense. Plus we look at some concerns for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Joe Burrow's pocket presence and so much more!
Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
