Lou Anarumo on Bengals adding a defensive tackle in free agency: 'I'm sure we'll address it'

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' biggest need has changed in the past week.

Defensive tackle Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season and Ryan Glasgow failed his physical, which leaves the Bengals shorthanded in the trenches.

Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo didn't seem worried about the position, but admitted that they could make an addition in the near future.

"Sounds like I'm not the only guy worried about that around the league," Anarumo said, referring to multiple defensive tackles that have opted out. "It seems to be a few teams are having that issue. I'm sure we'll address it and we've got some good young guys we're working with. We're not practicing until Aug. 12 or something like that. We still have time to maybe go get a guy or two. We'll see how it all shakes out."

There are plenty of options on the free agent market, including 14-year veteran Domata Peko. Other free agents that could make sense include Marcel Dareus, Timmy Jernigan, Mike Daniels and Antwaun Woods.

"We'll make do with what we have," Anarumo said. "Whether you're playing 4-3 or 3-4, you've got to have some big guys in there that can hold up against the run. Seventy percent of the time we're going to be in a two-defensive tackle scheme. You still have to have guys who can roll through. So regardless of the scheme, we'll be in position to have guys who can go in there and be effective, with the current guys or if we add a guy or two as we see fit."



The Bengals currently have 79 players on their roster, which means they could bring in a free agent at anytime.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest training camp news, go here!