Ja'Marr Chase Looks Ready to Join Joe Burrow in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — The Bengals could take LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in tonight's NFL Draft.
The 21-year-old certainly looks ready to join Joe Burrow in Cincinnati. Chase wore a white suite with an orange pocket square and orange, white and black shoes to the draft. Check out his outfit below.
If the Bengals take Chase, it'll give them one of the best wide receiver units in the NFL.
-----
-----
