Mackensie Alexander's father found alive in Florida after 3-day search

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Mackensie Alexander's father was found alive on Thursday morning a source close to the investigation told AllBengals. 

Jean Odney Alexandre is in good health and will be reunited with his family on Thursday. He walked up to the ranger station at the Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park at 7:15 a.m. on Thursday according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office. 

The news was first reported by Jay Morrison of The Athletic. 

Alexandre, 65, disappeared Monday on a berry-picking trip. He was accompanied by one other man. That man left Alexandre behind according to the Sheriff's Office.

The search began on Tuesday morning. Alexander left Bengals training camp on Tuesday to help authorities look for his dad. 

The 26-year-old cornerback allegedly confronted the man that was with his father on Monday. The police got involved and Alexander was charged with misdemeanor battery. He spent most of Wednesday in jail, before being released on $2,000 bond. 

“This is a very, very concerned son," attorneys Brian Pakett and Stacey Richman told AllBengals. "He loves his father and that’s what this is about. That is his sole concern in the matter is the well-being of his father. He’s been fully cooperative with the police.”

Alexander's teammates reacted to the news on Wednesday, offering their full support. 

"This game of football, it's something that we do everyday, but family is very important," said safety Jessie Bates. "The whole DB group text him in a group message and everything, just reaching out to him. Making sure that he has our support. I'm not going to speak on it much, but he has our support and I hope that God is with him and his family."

Not many details are known at this time, but Alexandre was found alive, which is amazing news for the entire family. 

UKWildcatman
UKWildcatman

Thank goodness. I don't blame him for getting upset at the person who left his parent behind in the woods

UKWildcatman
UKWildcatman

Thank goodness

