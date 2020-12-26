NewsAll Bengals+
Mackensie Alexander Fined $10K for Taunting During Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Mackensie Alexander was fined for taunting on Monday night
CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was fined $10,000 for taunting during Cincinnati's 27-17 Monday night win over the Steelers in Week 15 according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. 

Alexander crossed his arms and celebrated a pass breakup. It was one of multiple fines the NFL handed down to players for their actions during the game. 

They also fined Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okafor for pushing Alexander after he high-stepped out of bounds following a second quarter interception that helped the Bengals take a 17-0 lead.

Cincinnati's win over Pittsburgh was by far the biggest win of the Zac Taylor era. 

The Bengals look to make it two in a row on Sunday against Houston. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 21, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander (21) and cornerback William Jackson (22) celebrate as the time winds down on the upset win over Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
