Mackensie Alexander Fined $10K for Taunting During Bengals' Win Over Steelers

Mackensie Alexander was fined for taunting on Monday night

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander was fined $10,000 for taunting during Cincinnati's 27-17 Monday night win over the Steelers in Week 15 according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Alexander crossed his arms and celebrated a pass breakup. It was one of multiple fines the NFL handed down to players for their actions during the game.

They also fined Steelers offensive lineman Chukwuma Okafor for pushing Alexander after he high-stepped out of bounds following a second quarter interception that helped the Bengals take a 17-0 lead.

Cincinnati's win over Pittsburgh was by far the biggest win of the Zac Taylor era.

The Bengals look to make it two in a row on Sunday against Houston. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET.

