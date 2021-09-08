Podcast: The Mailbag Returns With Questions About Burrow, Chase and the Defense

September 8, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAll Bengals+SI TIXSI.COM
Search

Podcast: The Mailbag Returns With Questions About Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' Defense

Be sure to listen to and follow the only daily Bengals podcast.
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals kick off the regular season on Sunday against the Vikings. Jake Liscow and I answer questions about Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, the Bengals' defense and more, plus we play the schedule game!

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more with the season opener just a few days away!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Film Breakdown: How the Bengals' Defense Can Contain Minnesota's Offense

Previewing the 2021 Cincinnati Bengals

Quinton Spain Eager to Prove Doubters Wrong

Ja'Marr Chase Confident, Despite Drop Issues

Pooka Williams Changes Number and Position Before Week 1

Trae Waynes Ruled Out for Season Opener

Jessie Bates, Joe Burrow Lead Way as Bengals Name Captains

Joe Burrow Says No Concerns About Left Knee

Joe Burrow Among Favorites to Win NFL Comeback Player of the Year

Remade Bengals Defense Looking to Show Improvement Against Vikings

Cincinnati Bengals Home Underdogs Against Minnesota Vikings

Joe Burrow Projected to Have Record Breaking Season

Ja'Marr Chase Projected to Post Monster Numbers This Season

Practice Notes: Ja'Marr Chase Continues to Drop, Plus the Latest Injury News

NFL Executives Rank the Bengals Near the Bottom of the AFC

Bengals Place Khalid Kareem on Injured Reserve, Re-Sign Mike Thomas

Four Thoughts on the Bengals' Initial Practice Squad

Bengals Claim Two Players on Waivers

Ten Thoughts About the Bengals' Initial 53-man Roster

Grading the Trade: Bengals Sent Billy Price to Giants, Add B.J. Hill to DL Room

Joe Burrow Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase's Drop Issues

Postgame Observations: Bengals Lose to Dolphins 29-26

Watch: Joe Burrow Gets Standing Ovation in Return to Paul Brown Stadium

Ja'Marr Chase Could End Up Being a Fantasy Steal

Film Room: DJ Reader Shines Against Washington

Fantasy Focus—Bengals Expected to Have to Breakout Players This Season

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Training Camp, Eli Apple
News

Podcast: The Mailbag Returns With Questions About Burrow, Chase and the Defense

Joe Mixon Training Camp
News

Watch: Joe Mixon Crushes Trayveon Williams in Madden 22

Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws during the first quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Bengals Projected to Finish With Most Wins Since 2017

Dec 6, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) in the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
AllBengals Insiders+

Film Breakdown: A Schematic and Personnel Preview of the Minnesota Vikings' Offense

JOE BURROW 4
News

Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo for Regular Season Opener Against Vikings

May 14, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals punter Drue Chrisman (4) punts during NFL minicamp at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Release Punter Drue Chrisman, Sign Quarterback to Practice Squad

Zac Taylor
News

Bengals Ranked Near Bottom of the League in Latest Power Rankings

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is congratulated by Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Quinton Spain (67) after a touchdown catch in the fourth quarter during an NFL Week 12 football game, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. The New York Giants won 19-17. New York Giants At Cincinnati Bengals Nov 29
News

Quinton Spain Eager for Bengals' Offensive Line to Prove Doubters Wrong