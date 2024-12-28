Major Bengals Playoff Development: Tua Tagovailoa 'Doubtful' For Dolphins' Must-Win Matchup vs Browns
CINCINNATI — The Bengals need to win out and they need some help if they're going to make the postseason.
There's a chance they could get that help from a division rival this week.
Cincinnati needs Miami to lose one of their final two games to have a shot at the postseason. The Dolphins could be without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Sunday against the Browns.
Tagovailoa is "doubtful" for the game after being limited in practice this week with a hip injury.
Tyler Huntley would start against Cleveland if Tagovailoa doesn't play. The Dolphins elevated Skylar Thompson from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Browns.
The Bengals need to beat the Broncos on Saturday for it to matter, but it's a significant development nonetheless.
For an in-depth breakdown of Cincinnati's playoff chances, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
You May Also Like:
One Play in Cincinnati Bengals' Loss to Pittsburgh Steelers Sums Up 2024 Season
Joe Burrow Playing For City And More as Playoff Hopes Fade: 'Still an Exciting Opportunity'
‘They Missed That One’ – Bengals Don’t Hold Tongues on Officiating Mistake in Key Spot
It Took 13 Weeks, But the Reality of Futility Has Finally Forced Its Way Into the Cincinnati Bengals Locker Room
Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Discuss 'Hard to Process' Season From Cincinnati
Geno Stone Discusses Responsibility on Defense After Bye Week
'I'm Gonna Rock Out' - Bengals Rookie Cornerback Josh Newton Fired Up for Starting Opportunity
Cincinnati Bengals Acquire Former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Isaiah Williams
Stat of the Jay: Bengals Approaching NFL Record for Losses Despite Scoring 30+ Points
Bengals Report Card: Breaking Down Amazing Performances and Gaffes in 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Ja'Marr Chase Makes Statement That Bengals Fans Can Relate to After 35-34 Loss to Ravens
Zac Taylor Updates Joe Burrow's Health Following Ravens Loss
Winners and Losers From Cincinnati Bengals’ 35-34 Loss to Baltimore Ravens
Mike Hilton, Logan Wilson Discuss Most Frustrating NFL Season Yet: 'Just Get Ready For Next Week'
-----
Join the 50,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast