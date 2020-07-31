Another Major League Baseball game has been postponed because of COVID-19

CINCINNATI — Major League Baseball has postponed another game due to COVID-19.

Friday night's St. Louis-Milwaukee game has been postponed because multiple Cardinals players have tests positive for coronavirus according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network.

The league previously suspended the Marlins for at least one week because they had an outbreak in their clubhouse. Miami had at least 17 players test positive for COVID-19.

The Philadelphia Phillies' weekend games have also been postponed after two staffers tested positive following their series against the Marlins.

Discipline is the key to stopping the coronavirus spread. If baseball is going to finish this season, the players, coaches and staffers need to make sure they're taking every precaution to stay safe.

No one should be eating inside restaurants or partying. That may sound harsh, but it's what needs to happen. These guys have to adjust their lives. Video games and takeout for the rest of the season.

Multiple Marlins players went out in Atlanta before contracting the virus according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

I think a couple guys went out in Atlanta. That's what happened," Nightgale said on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh. "I don't think it was any kind of fluke, from the bus driver or a pilot, any of that. I believe some guys got careless, at least one guy did for sure, he went out, and came back positive and spread it around."

Staying home and staying safe is the key for Major League Baseball, the National Football League and any other sport that hopes to have a season in 2020.