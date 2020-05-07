Mel Kiper says Markus Bailey was the Bengals' most underrated draft pick

The Bengals received plenty of high marks for what they did in last month's NFL Draft.

The praise has been consistent and doesn't just include what they did in the first few rounds with Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins or Logan Wilson.

ESPN's Mel Kiper believes seventh-rounder Markus Bailey is the Bengals' most underrated draft pick.

“Daniel Jeremiah said on the draft that he had a second round grade on just talent, forget the injury," Kiper said on The First Draft podcast. "If it wasn't for the injury he might have been a second-round caliber player. I had him in the third [round] as far as that goes, so we were both thinking early, within the first two days."

Bailey suffered a torn ACL in his right knee last September. He made 40 straight starts prior to the injury.

“When he was on the field, he was flying around the field making plays against the run, in coverage — he’s a kid who plays hard, great attitude, great approach. You got a kid who has talent of a second or third rounder."

Bailey suffered a torn left ACL in 2015 when he was a freshman. He was by far the highest-rated player on the Bengals' board at that point in the draft.

"For him to fall where he did, we could not pass him up," head coach Zac Taylor said. "Great attitude, great work ethic. We thought he was a tremendous player for (Purdue). Our linebacker coaches, who did a lot of the work, and (defensive coordinator) Lou (Anarumo) did a lot of work, and our scouts — they all had him as a highly-rated player who fell to us in the seventh, and we just couldn’t pass on him.”

Bailey finished his college career with 324 tackles (28 for loss), 14.5 sacks and six interceptions.