Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Marlon Humphrey Praises Jaylen Waddle Following Ravens' Loss to Dolphins

    The veteran cornerback was impressed by the rookie wide receiver.
    Author:

    CINCINNATI — The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night, which gave improved the Bengals' chances of winning the AFC North. 

    After the game Marlon Humphrey praised rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. 

    "Jaylen Waddle going to be top 10 next year," Humphrey tweeted

    The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished with four receptions for 61 yards. 

    Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase put up huge numbers against the Ravens in Week 7, finishing with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown. 

    Despite putting up better numbers, Humphrey didn't praise Chase the same way following the Bengals' win in Baltimore. Instead, he was more critical of himself. 

    "Giving up 250 yards hurts I gotta play better….time to get back in the lab," he tweeted.

    Humphrey had his hands full with Chase, who was drafted one spot ahead (5th) of Waddle (6th). 

    After all of the talk about an offensive lineman, it looks like the Bengals and the Dolphins both got it right by taking the best player on their board. 

    Both Chase and Waddle have had success against one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest NFL news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Ja'Marr Chase Isn't Top Rookie According to NFL Insider

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Help Bengals in AFC North Race

    Film Breakdown: How Cincinnati Can Slop the Browns' Rushing Attack

    Will Bengals Pull Back Reins on Joe Burrow?

    Bengals Place Chidobe Awuzie on COVID-19 Reserve List

    Watch: Exclusive Interview With Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor

    Bengals Add Linebacker, Place Akeem Davis-Gaither on Injured Reserve

    Look: Bengals' AFC North Odds Plummet Following Loss to Browns

    Bengals Legend Confident in Team, Despite Back-to-Back Losses

    Read More

    Joe Burrow Takes Blame for Ugly Loss to Cleveland

    Three Thoughts on the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Three Down Look at the Bengals' Blowout Loss to the Browns

    Winners and Losers From the Bengals' Loss to the Browns

    Postgame Observations: Browns Crush Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium

    T.J. Houshmandzadeh Compares Ja'Marr Chase to Former Pro Bowler

    Three Keys to Victory: Bengals vs Browns

    Key Matchups That Will Decide the Battle of Ohio

    Local TV Station Takes Shot at Baker Mayfield

    Ja'Marr Chase Makes Midseason All-Pro Team

    Staff Picks: Predictions for Sunday's Bengals-Browns Game

    Nine Teams Have Cap Room to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Chidobe Awuzie Praises Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Sunday's Game

    Joe Burrow Has High Expectations for Bengals Offense

    Film Breakdown: How Mike White Destroyed the Bengals' Defense

    Bengals Drop in Power Rankings Following Loss to Jets

    Bengals Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

    -----

    Be sure to keep it locked on All Bengals all the time!

    Subscribe to the All Bengals YouTube channel
    Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

    Like and follow All Bengals on Facebook

    Nov 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (44) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Marlon Humphrey Praises Jaylen Waddle Following Ravens' Loss to Dolphins

    just now
    Brian Callahan
    News

    Podcast: Exclusive Interview With Bengals OC Brian Callahan

    34 minutes ago
    Lamar Jackson
    News

    Dolphins Beat Ravens, Bengals Gain Ground in AFC North

    9 hours ago
    Oct 31, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Signed a One-Year Deal With Rams, Worth Up to $4.25 Million

    10 hours ago
    Jul 28, 2021; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) catches a pass during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Report: Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Sign With the Los Angeles Rams

    16 hours ago
    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) throws the ball during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Odell Beckham Jr. Hoping to Sign Multi-Year Deal

    18 hours ago
    Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Cam Newton Meeting With Panthers Following Sam Darnold's Shoulder Injury

    22 hours ago
    Sep 30, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates as he leaves the field after the win as time expired against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    NFL Insider Has One Rookie Ahead of Ja'Marr Chase in Latest Rookie Rankings

    Nov 11, 2021