Marlon Humphrey Praises Jaylen Waddle Following Ravens' Loss to Dolphins
CINCINNATI — The Dolphins beat the Ravens 22-10 on Thursday night, which gave improved the Bengals' chances of winning the AFC North.
After the game Marlon Humphrey praised rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.
"Jaylen Waddle going to be top 10 next year," Humphrey tweeted.
The Dolphins selected Waddle with the sixth overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. He finished with four receptions for 61 yards.
Bengals rookie Ja'Marr Chase put up huge numbers against the Ravens in Week 7, finishing with eight receptions for 201 yards and one touchdown.
Despite putting up better numbers, Humphrey didn't praise Chase the same way following the Bengals' win in Baltimore. Instead, he was more critical of himself.
"Giving up 250 yards hurts I gotta play better….time to get back in the lab," he tweeted.
Humphrey had his hands full with Chase, who was drafted one spot ahead (5th) of Waddle (6th).
After all of the talk about an offensive lineman, it looks like the Bengals and the Dolphins both got it right by taking the best player on their board.
Both Chase and Waddle have had success against one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL this season.
