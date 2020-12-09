NewsAll Bengals+
Marvin Lewis Could Return to the NFL This Offseason

Will Marvin Lewis get another chance?
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis wants another shot at being a head coach and he just might get it. 

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah is hearing that multiple teams are interested in hiring Lewis. 

"One name I keep hearing over and over again for these NFL openings—Marvin Lewis," Jeremiah tweeted on Wednesday afternoon. "He's very well respected around the NFL and deserves another shot."

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He joined the team in 2019. The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season. They're 0-2 this year. 

Lewis coached the Bengals from 2003-2018, posting a 131-122 record over 16 seasons.

NFL teams should be interested in him. He's an experienced head coach and did a good job during his time in Cincinnati. 

He interviewed with the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys for their head coaching position last offseason. He's made it known that he's ready and available. 

The Bengals have won four games since Lewis left. They're still trying to build a winner. 

Moving on from Lewis was the right decision, but his successor has struggled. 

Zac Taylor is 4-23-1 and is 0-14-1 on the road since the Bengals hired him in 2019. 

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis' cause. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

The Falcons and Texans already fired their head coaches. The Jets, Chargers, Jaguars and Bears could also have openings.

