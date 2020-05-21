AllBengals
Top Stories
News
Game Day
GM Report

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis takes offense to Rooney Rule incentive proposal

James Rapien

Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was one of the many people that took offense to an NFL proposal that would provide draft compensation to teams that hired minority executives and coaches.

“It was offensive, definitely offensive,” Lewis told Mike Preston of the Baltimore Sun. “It was like having Jim Crow laws."

Lewis is on board with some of the changes the league has made to the Rooney Rule. He'd love to see more minority coaches get a chance in the NFL, but he doesn't want draft compensation to be involved. 

“We had come a long way as far as assistant coaches, but we never made any inroads in management,” Lewis said. “This will be a plus requiring more than one minority to be interviewed because it will cause them to take a deeper dive. This will allow more minorities more opportunities.”

There were eight minority head coaches in the NFL in 2017. There are only three black head coaches in the league this season. Ron Rivera of the Washington Redskins is the only Latino head coach.

Preston said Lewis "laughed" at the notion that teams should receive draft compensation for hiring a minority head coach or general manager, which is a proposal that was reportedly tabled by the NFL earlier this week.  

"Draft picks are like gold," Lewis said. "That doesn't make a lot of sense to me. As a head coach, no one wants to be hired or put in that position."

Lewis coached the Bengals from 2003-2018, posting a 131-122 record over 16 seasons. 

He's currently the defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. The Sun Devils went 8-5 last season. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bengals rookie Markus Bailey shares hilarious quarantine video

Bengals linebacker Markus Bailey posted a hilarious video on TikTok

James Rapien

Joe Burrow reportedly earned LSU teammates' respect after fight during practice

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow earned his LSU teammates' respect after a brawl during practice

James Rapien

Podcast: The best remaining free agents, Jonah Williams and Chad Johnson's good deed

James Rapien discusses the top remaining free agents, Jonah Williams' potential, Chad Johnson's good dead and more

James Rapien

Bengals' defensive makeover called the most underrated move of the offseason

The Bengals' remade defense is the most underrated move of the offseason according to one analyst

James Rapien

Bengals send Chad Johnson cigars as a 'thank you' for his continued support

The Bengals sent Chad Johnson a nice note and cigars for his continued support over the past few months

James Rapien

Bengals wide receivers draw praise, ranked among NFL's best

The Bengals receivers were 11th in Pro Football Focus' rankings

James Rapien

Rookie Profile: How does offensive lineman Josh Knipfel fit with the Bengals?

The Bengals signed Iowa State offensive lineman Josh Knipfel as an undrafted free agent

James Rapien

Bengals legend Chad Johnson leaves $1,000 tip at Florida restaurant

Former Bengals star Chad Johnson is known for his generosity. That continued when he left a $1,000 tip at a Florida restaurant

James Rapien

Which free agents make sense for the Bengals?

With cap room to spare, which free agents make the most sense for the Bengals?

James Rapien

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 on NFLPA's Rising Stars List

Joe Burrow is No. 1 again, this time on the NFLPA's Rising Stars List

James Rapien