NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Marvin Lewis to Interview for Texans Head Coaching Job

Marvin hopes to make his NFL return this offseason
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will interview for the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. 

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. This isn't the first time we've heard about NFL teams being interested in him.

Lewis interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason.

The Texans fired Bill O'Brien in October after an 0-4 start. Romeo Crennel is their interim head coach. 

The Bengals play the Texans on Sunday in Houston. 

Cincinnati has won five games since parting ways with Lewis after the 2018 season. They're still trying to build a winner.

Moving on from Lewis was the right decision, but his successor has struggled. 

Zac Taylor is 5-24-1 and is 0-14-1 on the road since replacing Lewis in 2019.

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis in his quest to become an NFL head coach again. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

Multiple teams are expected to express interest in Lewis over the next few weeks. 

He could assemble a veteran staff that includes former plenty of former Bengals coaches including Hue Jackson, Paul Guenther and Brayden Coombs.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Marvin Lewis is eager to help the ASU football program. Marvin Lewis
News

Marvin Lewis to Interview for Texans Head Coaching Job

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Injury Roundup—The Latest on Tyler Boyd, Brandon Allen, Logan Wilson and Darius Phillips

Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell forces a fumble on a first-quarter catch by Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. Juju
News

Vonn Bell Releases Limited Edition 'TikTok Destroyer' Shirt

Dec 7, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) warms up before playing the Washington Football Team at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Last Dance: JuJu Smith-Schuster to Stop Dancing on Opposing Teams' Logos

IMG_2631
Gameday

Watch: Joe Mixon Cheers After Bengals' Defense Stops Steelers on Monday Night

Dec 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles after the Tigers beat Notre Dame 34-10 in the ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Trevor Lawrence to the Jaguars? Plus Tony's Jinx, Carson Wentz and Derrick Henry

Zac Taylor on Bengals and Texans
News

Watch: Zac Taylor on Vonn Bell, the Bengals' Injuries and Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Mike Thomas (80) dances on the sideline as the Bengals secure the win in the fourth quarter of the NFL 15 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. The Bengals beat the Steelers, 27-17, on Monday Night Football. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Bengals Stand Pat in Power Rankings Following Upset Win Over Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo observe practice during Cincinnati Bengals minicamp practice, Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Minicamp June 13
News

Join Us For a Special Edition of the Roundtable Show on 700 WLW