Marvin Lewis to Interview for Texans Head Coaching Job

Marvin hopes to make his NFL return this offseason

CINCINNATI — Former Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis will interview for the Houston Texans head coaching vacancy according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Lewis is currently the co-defensive coordinator at Arizona State on Herm Edwards' staff. He posted a 131-122 record during his 16 seasons with the Bengals. This isn't the first time we've heard about NFL teams being interested in him.

Lewis interviewed with Washington and Dallas last offseason.

The Texans fired Bill O'Brien in October after an 0-4 start. Romeo Crennel is their interim head coach.

The Bengals play the Texans on Sunday in Houston.

Cincinnati has won five games since parting ways with Lewis after the 2018 season. They're still trying to build a winner.

Moving on from Lewis was the right decision, but his successor has struggled.

Zac Taylor is 5-24-1 and is 0-14-1 on the road since replacing Lewis in 2019.

Ron Rivera and Brian Flores' early success in Washington and Miami, respectively, could help Lewis in his quest to become an NFL head coach again. There was a rush to hire offensive-minded head coaches after Sean McVay's hot start with the Rams, but Rivera and Flores have shown that defensive minds can still be successful in today's NFL.

Multiple teams are expected to express interest in Lewis over the next few weeks.

He could assemble a veteran staff that includes former plenty of former Bengals coaches including Hue Jackson, Paul Guenther and Brayden Coombs.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!