Mike Daniels Cleared to Practice, Andrew Brown Signs with Practice Squad

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive tackle Mike Daniels was cleared to practice on Wednesday. 

He's been on the injured reserve list since Oct. 3 with an elbow injury that he suffered in practice two days prior.

Wednesday is the first of a 21-day period where Daniels can practice with the team without counting against the 53-man player roster. He's eligible to be activated at any time during that stretch. 

The Bengals have two more games before their Week 9 bye, which means there's a chance Daniels could be active sooner rather than later. 

The 31-year-old has appeared in two games for Cincinnati this season. He has two tackles. 

Daniels' return is much-needed after DJ Reader's season-ending quad injury. 

The Bengals also signed Andrew Brown to their practice squad. They released him on Monday to make room for Margus Hunt. 

Brown, a second-year player out of the University of Virginia, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2018. He's played in 18 career games (one start), has 16 tackles and one sack. 

Brown cleared waivers after he was released by the Bengals, which allowed them to re-sign him to their practice squad. 

Daniels' return would be a big one for this defense. They have a tough stretch of games coming up against run-first opponents.

Their next three games are against Cleveland, Tennessee and Pittsburgh. 

Daniels probably won't be ready for Sunday's game against the Browns, but surely they would like to have hi against Derrick Henry and the Titans in Week 8. 

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

