Miles Sanders expected to play against Rams

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Fantasy football owners can breathe a sigh of relief. At least the ones that drafted second-year running back Miles Sanders. 

Sanders missed last week's matchup against the Washington Football Team due to a hamstring injury. He's expected to be back in the Eagles lineup this week against the Rams according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. 

Philadelphia's rushing attack was awful against Washington. They finished with 55 yards on the ground on 16 attempts. 

There is a chance that Sanders could be on a snap count, but the fact that there's optimism surrounding his status is a positive development for the Eagles and for fantasy football owners. 

Sanders finished with 1,327 yards from scrimmage and six touchdowns last season. He developed great chemistry in the passing game with Carson Wentz and showed ability to run between the tackles. 

If he can stay healthy, there's no reason why he shouldn't post RB1 numbers moving forward. Sanders gets a bump in PPR leagues due to his pass catching ability. He was selected in the first two rounds of most fantasy drafts. 

There have been plenty of notable injuries during the first week of the season. Saints star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss multiple games with a high ankle sprain. Kenny Golladay (hamstring) didn't play in Week 1 for the Lions and Steelers running back James Conner suffered an ankle injury on Monday night against the Giants. 

We'll have the latest injury news that you need to know before you set your fantasy lineup every week.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

