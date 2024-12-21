All Bengals

'Misery Loves Company' - Myles Garrett Made His Intentions vs Joe Burrow and the Bengals Perfectly Clear

Myles Garrett is focused on spoiling the Bengals' chances of an improbable playoff run on Sunday.

James Rapien

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) blocks in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) pressured Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) as Cincinnati Bengals center Ted Karras (64) blocks in the first quarter of an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023, at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
CINCINNATI — The Bengals' season hasn't gone the way they thought it would, but they still have a chance at making the playoffs.

Cincinnati needs some help, but they also need to win out, starting with Sunday's game against the Browns.

They're looking to sweep Cleveland for the first time since 2017—the year the Browns took Myles Garrett with the No. 1 overall pick.

The Browns might be out of playoff contention, but the star defensive lineman is hoping to play spoiler.

What would it mean to beat the Bengals and derail their slim playoff chances?

"Misery loves company," Garrett said. "So it would feel pretty good."

Garrett also made it clear he doesn't want to wait around for another Browns rebuild. Cleveland is 3-11 on the year and will finish with a losing record for the third time in four seasons.

