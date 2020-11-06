Former Bengals WR Mohamed Sanu Reunites With Marvin Jones in Detroit

CINCINNATI — It's been a tough year for former Bengals wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. He was released by the Patriots in September. He spent a few weeks with the 49ers and then they parted ways with the veteran.

It took a few weeks, but Sanu is back on his feet. He signed with the Detroit Lions practice squad on Friday. That means Sanu and Marvin Jones are on the same team once again.

The Bengals drafted Sanu (third-round) and Jones (fifth-round) in the 2012 NFL Draft. The duo played together from 2012-2015, combining for 3,522 yards and 26 touchdowns in Cincinnati.

The duo helped Cincinnati reach the playoffs each year. Sanu's best season with the Bengals was in 2014, when he finished with 56 receptions, 790 yards and five touchdowns.

The Falcons signed Sanu to a five-year, $32 million contract after the 2015 season. He compiled 225 receptions, 2,507 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 53 games for Atlanta.

The Patriots traded their second-round pick for Sanu at the trade deadline last season. He was set to make $6.5 million in 2020. Instead of keeping him on the books, Bill Belichick decided to release him.

Like Sanu, Jones signed elsewhere after the 2015 season. The Lions signed him to a five-year, $40 million contract. He's in the final year of his deal with Detroit.

Sanu is one of the many veterans across the NFL that are on practice squads. Look for him to be active on game day once he learns the playbook.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!