Watch: Morgan Freeman Narrates Super Bowl LV Preview

It doesn't get any better than this
It doesn't get much bigger than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the NFL's biggest stage.

The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Buccaneers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV. 

Kansas City beat Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12. They had two separate 17-point leads, but the Bucs scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game look closer than it was. 

NFL Network released a preview of the game on Saturday narrated by Morgan Freeman. Watch it below.

