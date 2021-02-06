Watch: Morgan Freeman Narrates Super Bowl LV Preview
It doesn't get much bigger than Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes on the NFL's biggest stage.
The Chiefs are 3-point favorites over the Buccaneers on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV.
Kansas City beat Tampa Bay 27-24 in Week 12. They had two separate 17-point leads, but the Bucs scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to make the game look closer than it was.
NFL Network released a preview of the game on Saturday narrated by Morgan Freeman. Watch it below.
