Most Bengals' Starters Expected to Sit Against Cardinals, Jackson Carman Will Play

CINCINNATI — The Bengals host the Cardinals on Friday night in their preseason opener.

Stars like Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Joe Mixon and Tyler Boyd won't play in the exhibition.

Head coach Zac Taylor announced that his "entrenched" starters will sit out.

That doesn't mean guys like Jackson Carman won't play. The second-year guard is hoping to win a starting job. He'll get the start at left guard, but he's going to have to beat out Cordell Volson, Hakeem Adeniji and other linemen that'll also suit up on Friday night.

"It’s really about getting the proper evaluation for our guys so we have the best roster moving forward. Some of these preseason games, we want to experience success but we also want to put these guys in positions where we can really see what we have," Taylor said. "Practice is a great tool to do that, games are a really good as well for the reasons I mentioned earlier. We’re playing against a different defense that hasn’t seen what you’ve been doing all training camp."

Quarterback Brandon Allen is expected to play the entire first half. Jake Browning will be under center in the second half.

Joseph Ossai is expected to play after missing all of last season. D'Ante Smith is out after suffering a back injury last week.

