'My Whole Livelihood is This' - Zac Taylor Feeling Pressure and 'Weight' of the City Following Bengals' 4-7 Start
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are 4-7 after losing back-to-back one score games. Cincinnati is 1-6 this season in games decided by seven points or less.
Is Bengals head coach Zac Taylor feeling any pressure? Does he feel the weight of the city with their playoff hopes teetering before December?
"I feel it for myself. My whole livelihood is this," Taylor said in a 1-on-1 interview with Jeremy Rauch of FOX 19. "Every coach, every player, ownership, personnel and the fans—we're all in this thing together. Our weeks are dictated by whether we won or lost. We all feel the same. And so when you're putting every second of effort and every thought that's in your mind towards winning and trying to find ways to win, you certainly feel a weight to that."
The Bengals play the Steelers on Sunday in their first of two matchups against Pittsburgh over the final six weeks of the regular season. Sweeping their division rival will be crucial to their chances of possibly turning their season around.
Watch the clip of Rauch's interview with Taylor below:
