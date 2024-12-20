Myles Garrett Calls Out Cleveland Browns Front Office Ahead of Matchup With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett made his future intentions perfectly clear ahead of Sunday's game against the Bengals.
He wants to win in the near future. He isn't interested in a rebuild.
"I want to win. I want the Browns to put me and us in a position to win. I'm not trying to rebuild, I'm trying to win right now," Garrett said. "There's gotta be a plan of action and just gotta know where things are going."
The Browns are 3-11. They've lost three-straight games and will finish with a losing record for the third time and four seasons.
Garrett is arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL. He has 38 tackles and 11 sacks this season. Watch video of his comments below:
