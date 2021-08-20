National Analyst on Bengals: They're 'Good Enough to Win' 9-11 Games

This would be ideal for Joe Burrow and company.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals made a bunch of moves this offseason, but they're still projected to be the worst team in their own division.

Most pundits believe the Browns, Ravens and Steelers will finish ahead of them for a fourth consecutive season.

Kevin Clark of The Ringer spent some time at Bengals training camp. He talked with Joe Burrow, Brian Callahan, Zac Taylor and some others in the organization.

Clark believes this team could win double-digit games for the first time since 2015.

"Burrow still has the capability this year to show us he's on the superstar track because I think that team is good enough to win 9, 10, 11 games," Clark said during an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show. "I don't think that that's necessarily going to happen, but what I am saying is that we can see he's on that superstar track, they go 8-9 and we feel good about 2022. I think there's still some huge team building issues that not even Burrow can overcome."

Will the offensive line hold up? Can this defense take a step forward? If those answers are both yes, then it's easy to see a scenario where Burrow thrives with guys like Joe Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd around him.

Watch a clip of Eisen's interview with Clark below.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Film Breakdown: In-Depth Breakdown of the Bengals' Offensive and Defensive Lines

An In-Depth Look at the Bengals' Wide Receiver Battle

Joe Burrow Lobbying to Play in Bengals' Preseason Finale

A.J. Green Continues to Impress at Cardinals Training Camp

Injury Roundup: The Latest on Joseph Ossai, Trayveon Williams and other Injuries

Joe Burrow Gives Details on Rehab: "Every Workout to Me was Life or Death"

Bengals Undrafted Rookie Darius Hodge is Ready for the Moment

Watch Highlights From Tuesday's Practice

How Jamal Adams' Contract Impacts Jessie Bates' Negotiations With the Bengals

Watch: Joe Mixon Blocks Ndamukong Suh in Pass Protection

Bengals Rookie OL D'Ante Smith Continues to Push for Starting Job

Training Camp Report: Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow Shine Bright in Practice

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase and the Bengals' Offense Shine in Team Drills

Analyst Believes Bengals' AFC North Rival is a Darkhorse Super Bowl Contender

Two Bengals Make NFL's Top 100 List

Bengals Waive Three Players Following Preseason Win Over Buccaneers

Bengals Fear Joseph Ossai May Have Suffered a Broken Wrist

Snap Count Breakdown From Bengals' Win Over Buccaneers

Evans, Patrick Take Advantage of Opportunity in Debut

Postgame Observations: Bengals Beat Bucs 19-14 in Preseason Opener

Watch: Joseph Ossai and Trey Hendrickson Sack Tom Brady

NFL Insider: The Bengals Are Going to be One of the Most Exciting Teams in the NFL

Film Room: How Taylor & Pollack Can Use Wide Zone to Beat Modern Defenses

Look: Bengals 2021 Jersey Schedule Revealed

The Bengals Don't Have Any Margin For Error When it Comes to Bates' Future

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase, Jessie Bates Make Big Plays During Practice

Jessie Bates Gives Blunt Answer When Asked About New Contract

Three Bengals That Have Flashed Their Potential This Week

Joe Burrow Feeling Comfortable in Pocket After Slow Start

Watch: Highlights of Burrow, the OL and Secondary

Joe Burrow on AFC North: "We're Coming to Challenge the Division"

Elizabeth Blackburn: "We Have High Expectations" This Season

Report: Jessie Bates and Bengals Not Close to Long-Term Agreement

Duke Tobin on Jackson Carman: "He's Gotta Get Himself in Peak Shape"

Duke Tobin Not Concerned About Ja'Marr Chase Despite Talk of Slow Start

Ricardo Allen: Joe Burrow Reminds Me of Matt Ryan

Bengals Depth Chart Instant Reaction: Jordan Starting, Carman on 3rd Team

Auden Tate is off to an Impressive Start

Zac Taylor Offers Up Big-Time Praise for D'Ante Smith

Joe Burrow Won't Play in Bengals' First Preseason Game

Joe Burrow Keeping Expectations in Check as Recovery Continues

Joe Mixon Bullish on Bengals' Offense: "Everybody Should Be Excited"

A look at Frank Pollack's Wide Zone Scheme and How it Will Impact Joe Mixon

Watch: Highlights From Wednesday's Practice Include Battle in the Trenches

Vonn Bell Praises Bengals' Defense, Likes What He's Seen From Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Joe Burrow Connects With Ja'Marr Chase Deep Downfield

Mike Hilton Offers Up Big-Time Praise for Jessie Bates

Camp Notes: Joe Burrow and the Offense Continues to Struggle

Watch Practice Highlights of Jessie Bates, Ja'Marr Chase and More

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Watch: Video Breakdown from Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 4 of Bengals Training Camp

Watch Highlights from Day 3 of Bengals Training Camp

Film Breakdown: Why Ja'Marr Chase Has a Chance to be Special

Jessie Bates "Super Eager" to Agree to Contract Extension With Bengals

Joe Burrow Wants to Play in Preseason Games

Zero Dark Thirty: Joe Burrow Exits Social Media For Duration of Training Camp

Day One: Three Observations From Bengals Training Camp Practice

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

A Breakdown of the Bengals Toughest Games on the 2021 Schedule

Three Down Look: Bengals Defense Under Pressure to Create Pressure

Joe Burrow Fully Cleared, But Don't Expect to See Him in the Preseason

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Makes Amazing One-Handed Catch

Ken Anderson Has Big-Time Praise for Joe Burrow

Film Breakdown: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly for Left Tackle Jonah Williams

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly From Vonn Bell's First Season in Stripes

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

Former NFL Scout Believes Chase and Burrow Will Have Huge Season

Film Breakdown: DJ Reader Should Be an Impact Player for the Bengals

Join the Faces of Who Dey Nation for Thursday Night Football

-----



Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook