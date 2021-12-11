National Personalities Share Thoughts on Bengals-49ers Ahead of Sunday's Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Chargers in Week 13, but at 7-5 their chances of not only making the playoffs, but winning the division are very much alive.
Cincinnati is just one game behind Baltimore in the AFC North standings. They're currently the sixth seed in the AFC playoff race.
Bill Simmons likes the Bengals at home on Sunday against the 49ers.
"Both of us love Cincinnati," Simmons told Peter Schrager of NFL Network. "I think the Bengals should be favored by two. I was really impressed by them in that Chargers game. They fought back.
"If Mixon doesn't fumble, I think they win."
Schrager believes the Bengals will respond the right way following their ugly loss to the Chargers.
"It's December, they lost last week, back-to-back games in December against teams that are on the fringe," Schrager said. "They have to win this one. I feel like they know that this is their season."
Both Simmons and Schrager agreed that Cincinnati might be the best team in the AFC North.
Check out our staff picks for Sunday's game here.
