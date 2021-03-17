Center David Andrews Willing to Sign Elsewhere After Patriots' Offers Come Up Short
The New England Patriots are bringing in plenty of new faces this offseason, but they may be losing a key member of two of their Super Bowl Championship teams.
Veteran center David Andrews was hoping to return to New England, but he plans to consider other options after weighing multiple offers from the Patriots according to Mike Garafolo.
The Dolphins are one team that has reportedly shown interest in the 28-year-old.
Andrews returned to action in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. He made 12 starts for the Patriots last season.
The veteran is just another option for the Bengals and any other team looking to boost their interior offensive line play.
Andrews allowed two sacks in 724 snaps in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. He joins a veteran group of free agents that the Bengals could consider signing, which includes Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson, Trai Turner and Rick Wagner.
