NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Center David Andrews Willing to Sign Elsewhere After Patriots' Offers Come Up Short

Andrews played in 12 games last season
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The New England Patriots are bringing in plenty of new faces this offseason, but they may be losing a key member of two of their Super Bowl Championship teams. 

Veteran center David Andrews was hoping to return to New England, but he plans to consider other options after weighing multiple offers from the Patriots according to Mike Garafolo. 

The Dolphins are one team that has reportedly shown interest in the 28-year-old.

Andrews returned to action in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. He made 12 starts for the Patriots last season. 

The veteran is just another option for the Bengals and any other team looking to boost their interior offensive line play.  

Andrews allowed two sacks in 724 snaps in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. He joins a veteran group of free agents that the Bengals could consider signing, which includes Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson, Trai Turner and Rick Wagner. 

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Mike Hilton
GM Report

Mike Hilton Could Help Solve Pass Rush Issues That Plagued Bengals in 2020

Feb 3, 2019; Atlanta, GA, USA; New England Patriots center David Andrews (60) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

David Andrews Willing to Sign Elsewhere After Patriots' Offers Come Up Short

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback William Jackson III (22) poses for a photo, Monday, June 10, 2019, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Bengals Media Day 6 10 2019
News

William Jackson III is Signing With the Washington Football Team

Oct 20, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Brandon Wilson (40) runs the ball while Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Cody Davis (22) defends in the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Sign Brandon Wilson to Two-Year Contract Extension

Nov 26, 2020; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) smiles after throwing a touchdown pass during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

Is This the Deshaun Watson Contingency Plan? Texans Add Veteran QB

Nov 22, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
News

Andy Dalton Has a New Home and a Chance to Be a Starting Quarterback

Sep 8, 2019; Seattle, WA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) catches and breaks away from Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks (56) for a touchdown during the first half at CenturyLink Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Former Bengals WR John Ross is Headed to New York

Dec 26, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) reacts as he walks off the field following the game against the Miami Dolphins at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Another Veteran Offensive Lineman is Set to Hit the Market