David Andrews Willing to Sign Elsewhere After Patriots' Offers Come Up Short

The New England Patriots are bringing in plenty of new faces this offseason, but they may be losing a key member of two of their Super Bowl Championship teams.

Veteran center David Andrews was hoping to return to New England, but he plans to consider other options after weighing multiple offers from the Patriots according to Mike Garafolo.

The Dolphins are one team that has reportedly shown interest in the 28-year-old.

Andrews returned to action in 2020 after missing the entire 2019 season due to blood clots in his lungs. He made 12 starts for the Patriots last season.

The veteran is just another option for the Bengals and any other team looking to boost their interior offensive line play.

Andrews allowed two sacks in 724 snaps in 2020 according to Pro Football Focus. He joins a veteran group of free agents that the Bengals could consider signing, which includes Gabe Jackson, Rodney Hudson, Trai Turner and Rick Wagner.

For the latest free agency news, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Bengals Agree to Terms With Former Cowboys CB Chidobe Awuzie

Three Bengals Thoughts Entering Day Two of Legal Negotiating Period

Bengals Banking on Trey Hendrickson to Spark Pass Rush

Two Top Edge Rushers Are Off the Market

Kevin Zeitler Has Signed With a New Team

Bengals Agree to Terms with Defensive End Trey Hendrickson

Bengals Sending Mixed Messages With Free Agency Looming

Look: Designer Creates Amazing Jerseys Featuring Leaping Tiger

Bengals Bringing in A.J. Bouye For Visit

Bengals Mentioned as 'Best Fit' for Two Top Free Agents

Prospect Breakdown: Kyle Pitts is the Real Deal

Three Free Agent Guards the Bengals Should Target

Three Recently Released Cornerbacks the Bengals May Consider Signing

Saints Release Malcom Brown Who Could Be Great Fit in Cincinnati

Chad Johnson and Joe Burrow Have Hilarious Exchange

National Analyst Bullish on Joe Burrow and the Bengals' Chances in 2021

Tee Higgins Attacking Offseason Workouts

The Bengals Plan to "Build Around Joe Burrow" This Offseason

Report: Geno Atkins "Being Floated" in Trade Talks

This is a wild trade idea involving the Bengals

Former First-Rounder Pegged as Best Free Agent Fit With Bengals

Chasin Chase: Analyst Offers High Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook