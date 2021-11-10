Skip to main content
    November 10, 2021
    Report: New England Patriots Making 'Strong Push' to Sign Odell Beckham Jr.

    Will the three-time Pro Bowler join forces with Bill Belichick?
    Odell Beckham Jr. is receiving plenty of interest from teams across the league. 

    Despite reports that the 29-year-old is "honing in" on three teams, the New England Patriots are making a "strong push" to sign the star wide-out according to ESPN's Jordan Schultz. 

    "Belichick wants Beckham on the roster badly," Schultz tweeted

    It's just the latest report about Beckham, who has been tied to the Saints, Chiefs and Packers during this process. 

    Some believe Beckham will sign with hometown New Orleans Saints, while others think the Packers and the Chiefs are the favorites.

    Beckham in New England catching passes from rookie quarterback Mac Jones would make sense. 

    "I think he's a great player and he has a choice to make," Jones said on Wednesday when asked about Beckham.

    The Patriots need a No. 1 wide receiver and they're in the AFC playoff hunt. They also play the Browns—Beckham's former team—on Sunday. 

    Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) warms up before the game between the Browns and the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
