Surprising Move: Patriots Releasing Former All-Pro Cornerback

The New England Patriots are releasing former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
The 31-year-old hasn't appeared in a game this season due to a quad injury, but was eligible to return after Week 6. Instead, he'll likely be courted by contending teams looking for cornerback help.
The Patriots and Gilmore tried to work out a restructured contract according to Schefter, but they were unable to do so.
Gilmore was the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year. He helped New England win Super Bowl LIII with a fourth quarter interception against the Los Angeles Rams.
He finished with 185 tackles and 11 interceptions in 56 regular season games with the Patriots. The move clears $5.8 million in cap space for New England and gives Gilmore a chance to find a new home.
The Buccaneers, Ravens, Browns, Packers and Cardinals are four of the many teams that could be interested in the four-time Pro Bowler.
