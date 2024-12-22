New Life: Cincinnati Bengals Have Six Days to Turn Around Disappointing Season
CINCINNATI — New life. The 2024 season has been a disappointment for the Cincinnati Bengals.
They're 6-8 on the year entering Sunday's game with the Browns. Despite that, they still have a chance at making the postseason.
They need some help from other teams. They also need to help themselves.
The next six days will define their season.
On Sunday, the Bengals are hoping to do something they haven't done in since 2017: sweep Cleveland.
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor have never swept the Browns. If they win on Sunday, it'll be their third-straight win, which is something they haven't done this year.
Sunday's game is about earning a chance to play meaningful football in Week 17. The 9-6 Broncos come to town on Saturday, Dec. 28.
The Bengals need to beat them. It would be their first win against a team with a winning record this season.
After all of the chaos that this season has brought, all of the disappointment at the end of games—the Bengals have a chance—and that chance starts with six days that will likely define their season.
If they go 2-0 over the next six days, then Cincinnati's regular season finale against Pittsburgh will matter. Of course, even if they finish the season 9-8, they still need help from other teams.
The Bengals need the Broncos to lose in Week 18 and they need the Dolphins and Colts to lose one of their final three games, but none of it matters if they don't handle their own business.
Six days that will define a season. It starts on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
