New York Giants Star Malik Nabers Misses Practice Ahead of Primetime Showdown With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Giants could be without star wide receiver Malik Nabers for a second-straight week.
The rookie sensation suffered a concussion in Week 4 that caused him to miss the Giants' matchup with the Seahawks.
Nabers missed Wednesday's practice. He could certainly clear protocol in time for Sunday's game against the Bengals, but his absence is noteworthy.
Despite being out in Week 4, Nabers leads the NFL with 35 receptions. He has 386 yards and three touchdowns on the year. He's second in the league in targets (52). Only Garrett Wilson has more on the season (56).
"He didn’t play last week and we would expect him to play this week. He’ll be a real challenge for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said before practice on Wednesday. "He's able to get some real solid YAC. They move him around. He’s a guy they clearly get touches. He’s done great job taking that all in. Obviously, they put a lot on his plate and he handles it, it appears, and he’s a real weapon for them. I’m sure they feel pretty good about that pick."
The Bengals enter Sunday's contest with a 1-4 record. They desperately need a win. Check out the full injury report below:
