Report: New York Jets Fielding Trade Offers For Second-Round Draft Pick

Should the Bengals move up?
CINCINNATI — There are multiple prospects that were expected to be first rounders that are still available going into night two of the 2021 NFL Draft. 

From Teven Jenkins to Azeez Ojulari and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, there are high-end players that probably won't be waiting long in round two. 

The Jets have the second pick, 34th overall, on Friday night. While the Jaguars are expected to stand pat and take a player with the 33rd pick, New York is willing to move back according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.  

"The Jets are receiving significant interest in a potential trade," Rapoport tweeted. "We could see some early action as teams scramble up for players they thought would be first-rounders."

Will the Bengals consider moving up? Going from pick 38 to 34 might only cost them their fifth round selection (149th overall). There are plenty of quality offensive linemen available, but moving up for Jenkins might be worth it. 

There are some rumblings about potential medical issues causing him to fall down boards. Cincinnati may be able to stay put and still take the Oklahoma State product. 

Chances are the Bengals will stay where they're currently at, but don't get it twisted, they're open to moving up or down if it's for the right player. As great as Jenkins sounds on paper, there's clearly a reason he fell. 

