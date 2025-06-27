Cincinnati Bengals Rival Could Pursue Deal Involving Add All-Pro on Trade Block
CINCINNATI — Could Jalen Ramsey be coming to the AFC North?
There's been plenty of speculation about the Dolphins possibly trading the former All-Pro cornerback. It sounds like a deal is going to happen before the start of the season and maybe before training camp opens next month.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network believes Ramsey is going to get dealt. He mentioned the Ravens as a possible landing spot, but they're probably no longer in the market after signing Jaire Alexander.
Pittsburgh has also been connected to Ramsey.
"I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest from the Steelers," Rapoport said on the Pat McAfeee Show. "Omar Khan has been very open minded about everyone available, it seems."
Despite that comment, Rapoport made it clear he doesn't think the veteran will end up in Pittsburgh.
"I don't see that happening. I don't see Jalen Ramsey getting traded to the Steelers," Rapoport said. "The Rams are the ones that make the most sense to me. It's just a really difficult deal to do, given the money."
Ramsey is under contract for the next four seasons and has a $16.1 million cap hit this year. Check out his complete contract here.
Watch Rapoport's comments below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 55,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast