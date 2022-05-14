NFL Analysts Question Bengals' Chances of Getting Back to Playoffs This Season

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are the defending AFC Champions, but that doesn't mean everyone's expecting them to make the playoffs this season.

Rodger Sherman and Steven Ruiz both believe Cincinnati will miss the postseason in 2022.

"The Bengals won't make the playoffs," Sherman said on The Ringer NFL Show. "Last year they had the fourth place schedule, they played the Jags and the Jets. They actually lost to the Jets, which is funny. This year of course they play the first place schedule. They'll play all the best teams in the AFC, as well as a division winner from the NFC, the Cowboys. And I think it's fair to say that every other team in the AFC North is going to be better this year than they were last year."

Cincinnati has eight matchups against playoff teams. Three of their five primetime games are on the road against their AFC North rivals.

"They also were lucky with injuries," Ruiz said. "They played a lot of injured teams, they weren't injured themselves. There's all these things pointing to the Bengals being a worse team based on luck, so even if they do marginally improve as the offensive line has gotten better, I think there's a chance that the results will be similar. They could be a way better team and still go 10-7."

The Bengals did significantly upgrade their offensive line. That should help Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and the rest of the offense. Cincinnati isn't favored to win the AFC North, even though they won the division and the conference last season.

Listen to the entire podcast below.

