NFL Award Predictions: Will Joe Burrow win Offensive Rookie of the Year?

CINCINNATI — The 2020 NFL season kicks off on Thursday night with Kansas City hosting Houston.

It doesn't get much better than Patrick Mahomes vs Deshaun Watson.

Thirteen more games will be played on Sunday and Week 1 will finish with two matchups on Monday Night Football.

With the 2020 season finally here, it's time to make predictions for the top NFL honors, including Offensive Rookie of the Year and Most Valuable Player.

Most Valuable Player: Tom Brady

Brady is motivated to show the entire league that he's still a great player. He didn't go to Tampa Bay for the sunshine. He went there because he's going to have great weapons at his disposal. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette is a heck of a skill group. Keep an eye on Scotty Miller, who could emerge in the Bucs' offense.

Brady is going to have success. He's going to throw for 40+ touchdowns and lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs for the first time since 2007. He's going to win his fourth MVP Award.

Offensive Player of the Year: Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes is the biggest threat to Brady's MVP campaign. The Chiefs have arguably the best team in football and that has a lot to do with Mahomes. He'll be the runner-up in MVP voting, but he won't go home empty handed. He'll take home the Offensive Player of the Year Award.

Defensive Player of the Year: Aaron Donald

How can you pick against the best defensive player in the game? Donald has won this award multiple times and he's the favorite to do it again. If he can finish with 15-20 sacks, which is realistic, then he's a safe bet to win the award for a third time.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Joe Burrow

This is going to be closer than some people think because Burrow's former teammate is in a perfect situation. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire is going to put up huge numbers this season. Expect him to top 1,300 yards from scrimmage in the high powered Kansas City offense.

The good news for Burrow is that he plays quarterback and has plenty of weapons at his disposal. He's going to get plenty of opportunities to show the rest of the league that he's the top rookie. If he posts big numbers then he'll likely win the award. He could also finish with good, not great stats, but help the Bengals finish with a respectable record after finishing just 2-14 last season.

Burrow is my pick to win the award, but it won't be easy.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Chase Young

Young is a rare prospect. He's a freak. Does anyone expect him to finish with single digit sacks? The former Ohio State Buckeye is going to be one of the bright spots for the Washington Football Team this season.

The top two picks in April's NFL Draft take home the rookie hardware.

Comeback Player of the Year: A.J. Green

Green was running like an Olympic sprinter during Wednesday's practice. He's going to have a huge year if he can stay healthy. He had a slight hamstring issue during training camp, but showed up in great shape and impressed his coaches and teammates before he injured his hamstring.

He knows the entire world is doubting him. Don't be shocked if the seven-time Pro Bowler is the Bengals' best player this season. He did it for almost a decade and if he can stay healthy, then there's a chance he can do it again.

Coach of the Year: Sean McDermott

The Bills are going to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995. Brady left New England, which gives everyone else a chance this season. The Bills are the most talented team in the division. McDermott has done a good job in Buffalo. He'll win Coach of the Year and the Patriots will finish second in the East for the first time since 2008.

