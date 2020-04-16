AllBengals
NFL coach on Joe Burrow: "he's a high-risk" at No. 1 overall

James Rapien

Joe Burrow has received plenty of praise over the past few months.

The Heisman Trophy winner had the best season we’ve ever seen from a quarterback in college football history. He led LSU to a National Championship, a 15-0 record and led the nation in multiple passing categories including yards (5,761), touchdowns (60) and completion percentage (76.3).

Burrow has been compared to Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner and other former top quarterbacks. Despite the praise following a stellar senior season at LSU, some aren’t convinced that he’ll be the next great quarterback in the NFL.

"He ends up with a pro coach (Joe Brady) in a really good system with the best players. He's a great processor and he is everything I'd want in a quarterback -- if I took him in the second or third round,” an NFC coach told Tom Pelissero of NFL.com. “He's not a natural thrower, can't really pump it down the field. Now, he can throw it back shoulder and uncovered and he's got anticipation, but that ball's wobbling. Love him, but I think he's a high-risk guy at one."

Some are concerned with Burrow’s lack of arm strength and the fact that he only played at an elite level for one season.

“The more he played the more the more he got into that rhythm and feel,” Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said on Thursday. “The coaching down there brought him along quickly. Their schematics were great. I think the way that he was brought in by his teammates was great. His leadership down there was great. When those things all come together your play on the field tends to build and be ever-improving. So, with him, the more he played the better he got which is a good sign.”

Tobin wouldn’t reveal who the Bengals plan on selecting number one, but all eyes will be on Burrow on April 23. 

