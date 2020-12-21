NFL Draft Order: Shake Up at the Top Could Impact Bengals

The NFL Draft order got a shake up on Sunday

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for their Monday night matchup against the Steelers.

Cincinnati has lost five-straight and eight of their last nine games. The one positive from their losing streak is the boost they've gotten in the 2021 NFL Draft order. The Bengals are one loss away from securing the No. 3 overall pick.

They've been locked into the third spot for weeks, but there was a shake up at the top of the draft order on Sunday.

The Jets beat the Rams 23-20, which dropped New York to the second overall pick. The Jaguars are now in the pole position for top selection.

Both teams have a 1-13 record, but Jacksonville loses the tiebreaker, which gives them the No. 1 pick.

The Jaguars end their season with a home game against the Bears and a road matchup against the Colts. The Jets play the Browns at home and the Patriots on the road.

If neither team wins another game, then Jacksonville would secure the top pick.

The Bengals have an extremely unlikely chance at moving up from the third selection. They would need the Jets and/or the Jaguars to win-out. If Cincinnati loses their final three remaining games and New York and Jacksonville win their final two games, then the Bengals would secure the top pick.

It's unlikely, but it's one of the scenarios that could play out over the final few weeks of the season.

Here's an updated look at the 2021 NFL Draft order.

1. Jaguars (1-13)

2. Jets (1-13)

3. Bengals (2-10-1)

4. Panthers (4-10)

5. Falcons (4-10)

6. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-10)

7. Eagles (4-9-1)

8. Cowboys (5-9)

9. Chargers (5-9)

10. Giants (5-9)

11. Lions (5-9)

12. 49ers (5-9)

13. Broncos (5-9)

