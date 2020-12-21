NewsAll Bengals+
Search

NFL Draft Order: Shake Up at the Top Could Impact Bengals

The NFL Draft order got a shake up on Sunday
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are preparing for their Monday night matchup against the Steelers. 

Cincinnati has lost five-straight and eight of their last nine games. The one positive from their losing streak is the boost they've gotten in the 2021 NFL Draft order. The Bengals are one loss away from securing the No. 3 overall pick. 

They've been locked into the third spot for weeks, but there was a shake up at the top of the draft order on Sunday. 

The Jets beat the Rams 23-20, which dropped New York to the second overall pick. The Jaguars are now in the pole position for top selection. 

Both teams have a 1-13 record, but Jacksonville loses the tiebreaker, which gives them the No. 1 pick. 

READ MORE: The Jets Officially Enter the Penei Sewell Sweepstakes

The Jaguars end their season with a home game against the Bears and a road matchup against the Colts. The Jets play the Browns at home and the Patriots on the road. 

If neither team wins another game, then Jacksonville would secure the top pick. 

The Bengals have an extremely unlikely chance at moving up from the third selection. They would need the Jets and/or the Jaguars to win-out. If Cincinnati loses their final three remaining games and New York and Jacksonville win their final two games, then the Bengals would secure the top pick. 

It's unlikely, but it's one of the scenarios that could play out over the final few weeks of the season.

Here's an updated look at the 2021 NFL Draft order.

1. Jaguars (1-13)

2. Jets (1-13)

3. Bengals (2-10-1)

4. Panthers (4-10)

5. Falcons (4-10)

6. Dolphins [Texans Pick] (4-10)

7. Eagles (4-9-1)

8. Cowboys (5-9)

9. Chargers (5-9)

10. Giants (5-9)

11. Lions (5-9)

12. 49ers (5-9)

13. Broncos (5-9)

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Nov 19, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Cincinnati Bengals assistant special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs in the second quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
News

Lions Fire Special Teams Coordinator Brayden Coombs

Head coach Marvin Lewis and the Bengals are parting ways after 16 seasons. Lewis gave his last press conference at Paul Brown Stadium Monday December 31, 2018. Marvinpresser2
News

Marvin Lewis 'Under Consideration' For Multiple NFL Head Coaching Jobs

Nov 1, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Giovani Bernard (25) celebrates with wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) after scoring a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans in the first half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL Draft Order: Shake Up at the Top Could Impact Bengals

Dec 20, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end Carlos Dunlap II (43) sacks Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr. (7) in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Carlos Dunlap's Game-Ending Sack Helps Seahawks Clinch Playoff Birth

Nov 23, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Oregon Ducks tackle Penei Sewell (58) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Sun Devil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

The New York Jets Just Entered the Penei Sewell Sweepstakes

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell and quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) lead the Bearcats onto the field before the first quarter of the NCAA American Athletic Conference football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The Bearcats led 35-10 at halftime. East Carolina Pirates At Cincinnati Bearcats
News

UC Bearcats Open as Underdogs to Georgia Bulldogs in Peach Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd (83) runs from Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Mike Hilton (28) in the third quarter of the NFL Week 12 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. The Steelers dealt the Bengals loss No. 11, 16-10, at home. Pittsburgh Steelers At Cincinnati Bengals
AllBengals Insiders+

TB1K? Tyler Boyd is Eyeing His Third-Straight 1,000-Yard Season

Nov 15, 2020; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) warms up before playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 36-10. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
News

Podcast: Ryan Finley's Opportunity, Zac Taylor, Moral Victories and Monday Night Football

Nov 24, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor (left) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley (5) during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Bengals Join Rare Company as Huge Home Underdogs