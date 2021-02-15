NFL Draft Prop Bets: Which Wager Should Bengals Fans Make?

NFL Draft season is officially here and that means plenty of debate among Bengals fans about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Should they take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell? What about LSU star Ja'Marr Chase? Who should they pick if both of those prospects are off the board?

Most fans feel strongly about certain players at the top of the draft.

You can to bet on Chase being drafted before Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith.

You can also place a wager on Sewell being the first tackle taken or Kyle Pitts going off the board ahead of Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle.

The Bengals could end up with any of the six players listed. Check out the odds below (courtesy of BetOnline).

Who Will be Selected First?

Ja'Maar Chase -140 (5/7)

DeVonta Smith EVEN (1/1)

Who Will be Selected First?

Kyle Pitts -250 (2/5)

Jaylen Waddle +170 (17/10)

Who Will be Selected First?

Penei Sewell -500 (1/5)

Rashawn Slater +300 (3/1)

