NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Which Wager Should Bengals Fans Make?

NFL Draft prop bets are here!
Author:
Publish date:

NFL Draft season is officially here and that means plenty of debate among Bengals fans about the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Should they take Oregon tackle Penei Sewell? What about LSU star Ja'Marr Chase? Who should they pick if both of those prospects are off the board? 

Most fans feel strongly about certain players at the top of the draft. 

You can to bet on Chase being drafted before Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith. 

You can also place a wager on Sewell being the first tackle taken or Kyle Pitts going off the board ahead of Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle. 

The Bengals could end up with any of the six players listed. Check out the odds below (courtesy of BetOnline).

Who Will be Selected First?

Ja'Maar Chase -140 (5/7)

DeVonta Smith EVEN (1/1)

Who Will be Selected First?

Kyle Pitts -250 (2/5)

Jaylen Waddle +170 (17/10)

Who Will be Selected First?

Penei Sewell -500 (1/5)

Rashawn Slater +300 (3/1)

-----

You May Also Like:

2020 Quarterback Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand One Season

Bengals Expected to Make "Major Leap" in 2021

Tyler Boyd Wants the Bengals to Sign J.J. Watt

Joe Burrow Featured on Custom Video Game Cover

Bengals Finalize 2021 Coaching Staff

Three AFC North Teams Among Favorites to Sign J.J. Watt

Look: Designer Releases New Bengals Uniform Concept

Is a Bengals Ring of Honor on the Way?

Dave Lapham Names One Free Agent He Wants the Bengals to Sign

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase
News

NFL Draft Prop Bets: Which Wager Should Bengals Fans Make?

Jan 1, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones (24) paces the sideline between drives in the first quarter of the NFL Week 17 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit:
News

Former Bengals Cornerback Adam Pacman Jones Arrested and Charged With Assault

Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert
AllBengals Insiders+

The 2020 Quarterback Class: Where the Top Signal-Callers Stand After Year One

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) talk during a timeout in the second quarter of a Week 1 NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Los Angeles Chargers At Cincinnati Bengals Sept 13
News

Bengals Expected to Make a 'Major Leap' in 2021

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
GM Report

Podcast: Bengals Finalize Coaching Staff and Mock Draft Monday

Tyler Boyd, J.J. Watt
News

Tyler Boyd Wants J.J. Watt to Sign With the Bengals

Justin Fields, Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson
News

Mel Kiper Jr. Makes Bold Declaration About the 2021 Quarterback Class

Paul Brown Stadium
News

Designer Releases Bengals Ring of Honor Concept of Paul Brown Stadium