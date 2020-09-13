Fantasy Football: The latest Week 1 injury updates

CINCINNATI — There are plenty of injuries that could impact your Week 1 fantasy football lineups.

Running back Miles Sanders didn't travel with the Eagles to Washington due to a hamstring injury. He was selected in the second round of most fantasy drafts.

Boston Scott will start at running back for the Eagles. He offers RB2 value and is a great value play in daily leagues.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans was upgraded to questionable on Saturday. He's been dealing with a hamstring injury as well. Evans practiced in a limited capacity on Friday. He's "hopeful" that he'll be able to play against the Saints in Tom Brady's Bucs debut.

If he doesn't suit up, speedy slot receiver Scotty Miller could see more snaps. He's a sneaky play in daily leagues. Justin Watson could also get more playing time if Evans doesn't play.

Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Bears. He injured his hamstring during Wednesday's practice. If he is out, which appears likely, then Marvin Jones' fantasy value gets a bump. Marvin Hall could start in Golladay's place. Tight end T.J. Hockenson could also see an increase in targets this week.

Other Injury Updates

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (shoulder) is questionable. He's recovered quickly after spraining his shoulder during training camp. He practiced this week. It's reasonable to expect him to play, but have a backup plan since the Chargers don't play the Bengals until 4:05 p.m. ET.

Rookie wide receiver Jalen Reagor (shoulder) was able to practice this week and could make his NFL debut on Sunday. Alshon Jeffery (foot) is out.

Bears running back David Montgomery (groin) ended the week with two full practices. He's listed as questionable, but he's trending in the right direction.

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton hurt his shoulder during Thursday's practice. It doesn't appear to be a long-term issue, but he's expected to be a game-time decision.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson returned to practice on Friday after suffering a foot injury this week. He should be able to suit up on Monday night against the Giants.

Jets rookie Denzel Mims (hamstring) will miss Week 1 with a hamstring injury. Jamison Crowder could be on the receiving end of plenty of targets against the Bills.

Veteran receiver Golden Tate has been limited in practice with a hamstring injury. He should play, but don't be surprised if he doesn't see a full allotment of snaps.

Patriots receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder) is questionable for Week 1. He tweaked that shoulder this week. If he does play, he has sneaky upside against the Dolphins.

